Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $930,750 of Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.48 with a P/E ratio of 40.50 and P/S ratio of 1.23. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $37.23. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO, GC & Secretary Pamela B. Burke sold 11,309 shares of GO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $37.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.92% since.

See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $39.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.62% since.

SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.64% since.

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $41.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

