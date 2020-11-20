  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
General Motors Co (GM) Chairman & CEO Mary T Barra Sold $7.7 million of Shares

November 20, 2020 | About: GM +0.51%

Chairman & CEO of General Motors Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary T Barra (insider trades) sold 174,895 shares of GM on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $44.01 a share. The total sale was $7.7 million.

General Motors Company is an American multinational corporation. It designs, builds and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts. The company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. General Motors Co has a market cap of $61.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.04 with a P/E ratio of 19.45 and P/S ratio of 0.54. The dividend yield of General Motors Co stocks is 1.75%. General Motors Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with General Motors Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Mary T Barra sold 174,895 shares of GM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $44.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.
  • Chairman & CEO Mary T Barra sold 550,000 shares of GM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.
  • Chairman & CEO Mary T Barra sold 500,000 shares of GM stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $40.69. The price of the stock has increased by 5.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President & CIO Randall D Mott sold 25,000 shares of GM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.
  • Executive Vice President & CIO Randall D Mott sold 25,000 shares of GM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.
  • President Mark L Reuss sold 251,226 shares of GM stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $39.09. The price of the stock has increased by 10.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GM, click here

.

