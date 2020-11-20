United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew P Nocella Sold $996,750 of Shares

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew P Nocella (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of UAL on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $39.87 a share. The total sale was $996,750.

United Continental Holdings Inc is a holding company. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.90 with and P/S ratio of 0.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with United Airlines Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of UAL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $40.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of UAL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $40.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of UAL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $40.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

EVP and COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of UAL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $39.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

EVP, Tech & Chief Digital Ofcr Linda P Jojo sold 20,000 shares of UAL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew P Nocella sold 25,000 shares of UAL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $39.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

