Chegg Inc (CHGG) PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN Daniel Rosensweig Sold $2 million of Shares

PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN of Chegg Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel Rosensweig (insider trades) sold 28,000 shares of CHGG on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $70.64 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Chegg Inc is a student-first connected learning platform empowering students to take control of their education to save time and money. It offers its products and services under Chegg services and required materials categories. Chegg Inc has a market cap of $9.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.02 with and P/S ratio of 15.85. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Chegg Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

