Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) President and CEO Stephen Trundle Sold $1.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Trundle (insider trades) sold 23,361 shares of ALRM on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $70.81 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc is a cloud-based software platform solution for the connected property. The company through its cloud-based services makes connected home technology accessible to home and business owners. Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.46 with a P/E ratio of 46.61 and P/S ratio of 5.92. Alarm.com Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alarm.com Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Stephen Trundle sold 23,361 shares of ALRM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $70.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.91% since.

President and CEO Stephen Trundle sold 77,945 shares of ALRM stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $70.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

President and CEO Stephen Trundle sold 73,694 shares of ALRM stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $72.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of ALRM stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of ALRM stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has increased by 16.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Hugh Panero sold 7,546 shares of ALRM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALRM, click here