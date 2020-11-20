Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) CEO and Chairman Maurice J Jr Gallagher Sold $15.8 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Allegiant Travel Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maurice J Jr Gallagher (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ALGT on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $157.73 a share. The total sale was $15.8 million.

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Allegiant Travel Co has a market cap of $2.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $154.94 with and P/S ratio of 2.04. The dividend yield of Allegiant Travel Co stocks is 0.89%. Allegiant Travel Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Allegiant Travel Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Allegiant Travel Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of ALGT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $136.46. The price of the stock has increased by 13.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Marketing Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of ALGT stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $150.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.67% since.

