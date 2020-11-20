Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) CEO & President Joseph W. Turgeon Sold $671,014 of Shares

CEO & President of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph W. Turgeon (insider trades) sold 162,473 shares of SPPI on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $4.13 a share. The total sale was $671,014.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops drugs to cure serious diseases such as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $630.390 million; its shares were traded at around $4.32 . GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of SPPI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $4.13. The price of the stock has increased by 4.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Francois Lebel sold 12,025 shares of SPPI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $3.53. The price of the stock has increased by 22.38% since.

