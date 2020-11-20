Medallia Inc (MDLA) President & CEO Leslie Stretch Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Stretch (insider trades) sold 31,831 shares of MDLA on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $33.93 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $4.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.55 with and P/S ratio of 10.22.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of MDLA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $33.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 8,050 shares of MDLA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $28.88. The price of the stock has increased by 16.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mikael J Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of MDLA stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $33.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 600,000 shares of MDLA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $27.05. The price of the stock has increased by 24.03% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 16,427 shares of MDLA stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $31.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

