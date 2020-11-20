The Home Depot Inc (HD) EVP-Supply Chain & Product Dev Mark Holifield Sold $10.1 million of Shares

EVP-Supply Chain & Product Dev of The Home Depot Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Holifield (insider trades) sold 36,672 shares of HD on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $274.27 a share. The total sale was $10.1 million.

The Home Depot Inc is a home improvement specialty retailer. Its stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products and provide a number of services. The Home Depot Inc has a market cap of $290.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.81 with a P/E ratio of 23.33 and P/S ratio of 2.32. The dividend yield of The Home Depot Inc stocks is 2.17%. The Home Depot Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Home Depot Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Craig A Menear sold 95,274 shares of HD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $273.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Richard V Mcphail sold 14,285 shares of HD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $272.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

