Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $3.1 million of Shares

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $27.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.09 with and P/S ratio of 51.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 198,999 shares of DDOG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $90.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 240,201 shares of DDOG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $88.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $87.23. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $97.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $89.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 115,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $87.24. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of DDOG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.4% since.

General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of DDOG stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $91.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.79% since.

Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $101.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 12% since.

