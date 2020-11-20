Us Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Chairman & CEO Pietro Satriano Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Us Foods Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pietro Satriano (insider trades) sold 57,900 shares of USFD on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $30.51 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

US Foods Holding Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to food service customers throughout the United States. US Foods Holding Corp has a market cap of $6.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.01 with and P/S ratio of 0.28. US Foods Holding Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.30% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of USFD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $30.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Merchandising Officer Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of USFD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $29.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USFD, click here