  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Us Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Chairman & CEO Pietro Satriano Sold $1.8 million of Shares

November 20, 2020 | About: USFD -2.34%

Chairman & CEO of Us Foods Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pietro Satriano (insider trades) sold 57,900 shares of USFD on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $30.51 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

US Foods Holding Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to food service customers throughout the United States. US Foods Holding Corp has a market cap of $6.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.01 with and P/S ratio of 0.28. US Foods Holding Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.30% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of USFD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $30.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Merchandising Officer Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of USFD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $29.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USFD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)