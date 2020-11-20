Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) EVP & CFO Lindon G Robertson Sold $973,496 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Brooks Automation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lindon G Robertson (insider trades) sold 13,983 shares of BRKS on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $69.62 a share. The total sale was $973,496.

Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple applications and markets. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment market and sample management market for life sciences. Brooks Automation Inc has a market cap of $4.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.18 with a P/E ratio of 76.36 and P/S ratio of 5.53. The dividend yield of Brooks Automation Inc stocks is 0.57%. Brooks Automation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Brooks Automation Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephen S Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Lindon G Robertson sold 13,983 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Principal Accounting Officer David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

SVP, Human Resources William T. Montone sold 5,496 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

President, GENEWIZ Guojuan Liao sold 1,354 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

SVP, General Counsel, Secy. Jason Joseph sold 5,925 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

President, Semi Solutions David Jarzynka sold 53,050 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BRKS, click here