Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) EVP & CFO Lindon G Robertson Sold $973,496 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Brooks Automation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lindon G Robertson (insider trades) sold 13,983 shares of BRKS on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $69.62 a share. The total sale was $973,496.
Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple applications and markets. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment market and sample management market for life sciences. Brooks Automation Inc has a market cap of $4.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.18 with a P/E ratio of 76.36 and P/S ratio of 5.53. The dividend yield of Brooks Automation Inc stocks is 0.57%. Brooks Automation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Brooks Automation Inc. .
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with BRKS. Click here to check it out.
- BRKS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BRKS
- Peter Lynch Chart of BRKS
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Stephen S Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP & CFO Lindon G Robertson sold 13,983 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Principal Accounting Officer David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
- SVP, Human Resources William T. Montone sold 5,496 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
- President, GENEWIZ Guojuan Liao sold 1,354 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
- SVP, General Counsel, Secy. Jason Joseph sold 5,925 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
- President, Semi Solutions David Jarzynka sold 53,050 shares of BRKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $69.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.
For the complete insider trading history of BRKS, click here.