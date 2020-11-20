Exponent Inc (EXPO) EVP & CFO Richard L Jr Schlenker Sold $10.2 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Exponent Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard L Jr Schlenker (insider trades) sold 121,606 shares of EXPO on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $83.69 a share. The total sale was $10.2 million.

Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm. It provides the solution to the problems of automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, government, and health industry. Exponent Inc has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.25 with a P/E ratio of 54.82 and P/S ratio of 10.81. The dividend yield of Exponent Inc stocks is 0.89%. Exponent Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Exponent Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Exponent Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Richard L Jr Schlenker sold 121,606 shares of EXPO stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $83.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Paul R Johnston sold 8,000 shares of EXPO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $81.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

Director Paul R Johnston sold 8,000 shares of EXPO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $80.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Group Vice President Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of EXPO stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $79.52. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

Group Vice President Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of EXPO stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $72.46. The price of the stock has increased by 13.51% since.

