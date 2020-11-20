  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Asgn Inc (ASGN) President and CEO Theodore S. Hanson Sold $3.2 million of Shares

November 20, 2020 | About: ASGN -0.93%

President and CEO of Asgn Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Theodore S. Hanson (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of ASGN on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $80.69 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

ASGN Inc, formerly On Assignment Inc provides skilled and professionals in the growing life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors. The company's operating business segments are Apex and Oxford. ASGN Inc has a market cap of $4.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.60 with a P/E ratio of 22.95 and P/S ratio of 1.06. ASGN Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ASGN Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ASGN Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 40,000 shares of ASGN stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $80.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP, CFO Edward L Pierce sold 20,000 shares of ASGN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $80.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Apex Systems Randolph C Blazer sold 3,521 shares of ASGN stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $84.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ASGN, click here

.

Comments

