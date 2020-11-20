State of Tennessee, Treasury Department Buys Cigna Corp, ISHARES INC, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, AT&T Inc

Nashville, TN, based Investment company State of Tennessee, Treasury Department (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, ISHARES INC, Verizon Communications Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Shopify Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Tennessee, Treasury Department. As of 2020Q3, State of Tennessee, Treasury Department owns 1521 stocks with a total value of $20.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: THD, LNT, ALL, SJNK, ETSY, TXG, JAZZ, WTFC, DOCU, ACHC, ALK, ASB, EAT, BB, PCH, IBKR, BKU, BJ, UTZ, CRWD, INMD, RAMP, TRUP, NAVI, BDN, UE, ATEN, TACO, COOP, BSM, GLOP, SPWH, RMNI, WSC, FHB, COMM, FVRR, HYS, OM, VITL, VERX, INZY, ACI, NARI, ONEW, FBK, DSSI, AMAL, TRTN, EAF, CNDT, FRTA, FLGT, VVV, DHT, NBN, NATR, MITK, MCY, CLI, HTLF, FRME, THFF, EFSC, ODP, DMLP, SITC, CRS, BMTC, BANF, AMKR, ATI, ALSK, HTH, DAC, AMBC, BMCH, APAM, WES, BERY, RPAI, FDUS, GLN, RCM, OMF, QRTEA, YRCW, VSH, TBBK, BH, PRK, VHC, OSBC,

THD, LNT, ALL, SJNK, ETSY, TXG, JAZZ, WTFC, DOCU, ACHC, ALK, ASB, EAT, BB, PCH, IBKR, BKU, BJ, UTZ, CRWD, INMD, RAMP, TRUP, NAVI, BDN, UE, ATEN, TACO, COOP, BSM, GLOP, SPWH, RMNI, WSC, FHB, COMM, FVRR, HYS, OM, VITL, VERX, INZY, ACI, NARI, ONEW, FBK, DSSI, AMAL, TRTN, EAF, CNDT, FRTA, FLGT, VVV, DHT, NBN, NATR, MITK, MCY, CLI, HTLF, FRME, THFF, EFSC, ODP, DMLP, SITC, CRS, BMTC, BANF, AMKR, ATI, ALSK, HTH, DAC, AMBC, BMCH, APAM, WES, BERY, RPAI, FDUS, GLN, RCM, OMF, QRTEA, YRCW, VSH, TBBK, BH, PRK, VHC, OSBC, Added Positions: CI, VZ, UPS, AMGN, LLY, SPG, VRTX, ROP, CAH, QCOM, BDX, PH, SHW, MDT, RMD, FIS, PXD, VRSK, BIO, HAL, GILD, IRM, GWW, ABC, HIG, LOW, AKAM, LIN, SYK, COO, XLNX, CMG, GM, INDA, PFF, EOG, IEX, WHR, EBAY, SHYG, DHR, GS, PRGO, PVH, STE, ANGL, AES, ADSK, BBY, COG, DXCM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, AMZN, AME, AIZ, BAX, EMN, ETN, FDX, MS, PHM, MA, BR, ABMD, ADM, CNC, STZ, DE, TT, ISRG, MU, UNP, WM, TMUS, MUSA, KEYS, PYPL, A, AEE, AXP, APA, CTSH, NNN, CAG, DVA, EV, EL, HOLX, JKHY, KR, PCAR, PNM, PFG, PEG, QDEL, RNR, STT, NLOK, SNV, VAR, WY, XEL, EVR, DAL, ULTA, FTI, CHTR, FAF, ENPH, STOR, DAVA, EFA, ARE, ALGN, ADS, AMP, ARW, BOH, BWA, CACI, VIAC, CMS, TPR, CGNX, GLW, DHI, DRI, FHI, FCFS, FFBC, FCX, FULT, GBCI, HIW, SVC, ICUI, ICE, JBHT, JCOM, J, JCI, KSU, KEY, KMB, KLIC, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LB, MDU, MAS, NCR, NDAQ, PDCO, PKI, PWR, RYN, SLB, SWKS, LUV, SWX, SYNA, TROW, TRMB, UGI, URI, WFC, WST, WMB, WYND, EBS, KBR, FSLR, AVGO, COR, PNR, FANG, PRAH, QRVO, SEDG, KRNT, KHC, FTV, IR, WH, EGHT, ABM, AMSF, AKR, AEIS, AMAG, AMG, ALG, AIN, MATX, AB, MDRX, HES, TVTY, AMWD, ABCB, ANDE, APOG, ABG, ATNI, AN, ACLS, BJRI, BCPC, BBBY, BDC, ANIP, AX, BRKL, BRKS, BRO, CTS, CVBF, HLX, CALM, CMO, CCL, CRI, CPF, XEC, CIR, CLF, COKE, COHU, CMC, CBU, CYH, DXC, CNMD, CONN, CNSL, CTB, CLB, CORE, OFC, CXW, CCRN, CUTR, CYTK, DRH, DBD, DCOM, SSP, ENDP, NPO, PLUS, EXEL, FICO, FSS, FBP, FCF, FWRD, FELE, FSP, FDP, GIII, AJRD, GTY, ROCK, ITGR, GFF, GPI, FUL, HMSY, HNGR, HAFC, HLIT, HWKN, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, HP, HT, HIBB, HMN, HUBG, DIN, IDXX, NSIT, TILE, IRET, ITRN, JBSS, KAMN, KELYA, KFRC, KRG, LTC, LEN, LXP, LPSN, MHO, MTSC, HZO, MRTN, MTRX, MATW, MPW, MED, VIVO, MMSI, CASH, MEI, MOV, MYE, NBTB, NBR, NFG, NPK, NTUS, NP, NTGR, NYCB, NYMT, NR, NWBI, GEOS, OII, OSUR, OMI, PSB, PTC, PRFT, PDCE, PLAB, PIPR, PLXS, PBH, PSMT, PRA, PRGS, PB, PRSC, DORM, RRD, RLI, RPT, RRC, RWT, RCII, ROL, RCL, ONTO, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SANM, BFS, SCSC, SWM, DHC, SHEN, SFNC, SLP, SKYW, SAH, SBSI, SPTN, SPPI, SMP, SGU, STC, SYKE, TTMI, SKT, TISI, TMP, TG, TUP, UAL, UCTT, UMPQ, UNFI, UFPI, UHT, UBA, USNA, VGR, VECO, STAR, AAWW, UVE, NEO, CROX, PERI, KOP, LQDT, TDG, VNDA, HOMB, CSII, PGTI, KALU, EHTH, LMAT, CSIQ, EIG, CENTA, VRTU, LL, ENSG, ROIC, ARR, NFBK, HI, IRDM, NX, MYRG, CLW, FF, VRTS, OPI, IVR, SEM, ECHO, LOCO, PMT, ADUS, KRA, QNST, CLDT, SPSC, WSR, USCR, VRA, WD, AAT, INN, RYI, AMCX, SXC, HMST, CPRI, BCEI, REGI, MTDR, SUPN, FRGI, CHUY, BLMN, NBHC, RLGY, SSTK, ALEX, PBF, CONE, NCLH, RC, BCC, AHH, IRT, TPRE, XNCR, INGN, LPG, PBFX, WPG, DNOW, CCS, TMST, LNTH, CTLT, NOMD, VBTX, TBK, VSTO, XHR, NXRT, CHCT, GNL, ALRM, GCP, GMS, ICHR, PUMP, KREF, SOI, SAFE, GPMT, MCB, ILPT, EPRT, REZI, SCPL, PNTG, VTOL,

CI, VZ, UPS, AMGN, LLY, SPG, VRTX, ROP, CAH, QCOM, BDX, PH, SHW, MDT, RMD, FIS, PXD, VRSK, BIO, HAL, GILD, IRM, GWW, ABC, HIG, LOW, AKAM, LIN, SYK, COO, XLNX, CMG, GM, INDA, PFF, EOG, IEX, WHR, EBAY, SHYG, DHR, GS, PRGO, PVH, STE, ANGL, AES, ADSK, BBY, COG, DXCM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, AMZN, AME, AIZ, BAX, EMN, ETN, FDX, MS, PHM, MA, BR, ABMD, ADM, CNC, STZ, DE, TT, ISRG, MU, UNP, WM, TMUS, MUSA, KEYS, PYPL, A, AEE, AXP, APA, CTSH, NNN, CAG, DVA, EV, EL, HOLX, JKHY, KR, PCAR, PNM, PFG, PEG, QDEL, RNR, STT, NLOK, SNV, VAR, WY, XEL, EVR, DAL, ULTA, FTI, CHTR, FAF, ENPH, STOR, DAVA, EFA, ARE, ALGN, ADS, AMP, ARW, BOH, BWA, CACI, VIAC, CMS, TPR, CGNX, GLW, DHI, DRI, FHI, FCFS, FFBC, FCX, FULT, GBCI, HIW, SVC, ICUI, ICE, JBHT, JCOM, J, JCI, KSU, KEY, KMB, KLIC, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LB, MDU, MAS, NCR, NDAQ, PDCO, PKI, PWR, RYN, SLB, SWKS, LUV, SWX, SYNA, TROW, TRMB, UGI, URI, WFC, WST, WMB, WYND, EBS, KBR, FSLR, AVGO, COR, PNR, FANG, PRAH, QRVO, SEDG, KRNT, KHC, FTV, IR, WH, EGHT, ABM, AMSF, AKR, AEIS, AMAG, AMG, ALG, AIN, MATX, AB, MDRX, HES, TVTY, AMWD, ABCB, ANDE, APOG, ABG, ATNI, AN, ACLS, BJRI, BCPC, BBBY, BDC, ANIP, AX, BRKL, BRKS, BRO, CTS, CVBF, HLX, CALM, CMO, CCL, CRI, CPF, XEC, CIR, CLF, COKE, COHU, CMC, CBU, CYH, DXC, CNMD, CONN, CNSL, CTB, CLB, CORE, OFC, CXW, CCRN, CUTR, CYTK, DRH, DBD, DCOM, SSP, ENDP, NPO, PLUS, EXEL, FICO, FSS, FBP, FCF, FWRD, FELE, FSP, FDP, GIII, AJRD, GTY, ROCK, ITGR, GFF, GPI, FUL, HMSY, HNGR, HAFC, HLIT, HWKN, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, HP, HT, HIBB, HMN, HUBG, DIN, IDXX, NSIT, TILE, IRET, ITRN, JBSS, KAMN, KELYA, KFRC, KRG, LTC, LEN, LXP, LPSN, MHO, MTSC, HZO, MRTN, MTRX, MATW, MPW, MED, VIVO, MMSI, CASH, MEI, MOV, MYE, NBTB, NBR, NFG, NPK, NTUS, NP, NTGR, NYCB, NYMT, NR, NWBI, GEOS, OII, OSUR, OMI, PSB, PTC, PRFT, PDCE, PLAB, PIPR, PLXS, PBH, PSMT, PRA, PRGS, PB, PRSC, DORM, RRD, RLI, RPT, RRC, RWT, RCII, ROL, RCL, ONTO, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SANM, BFS, SCSC, SWM, DHC, SHEN, SFNC, SLP, SKYW, SAH, SBSI, SPTN, SPPI, SMP, SGU, STC, SYKE, TTMI, SKT, TISI, TMP, TG, TUP, UAL, UCTT, UMPQ, UNFI, UFPI, UHT, UBA, USNA, VGR, VECO, STAR, AAWW, UVE, NEO, CROX, PERI, KOP, LQDT, TDG, VNDA, HOMB, CSII, PGTI, KALU, EHTH, LMAT, CSIQ, EIG, CENTA, VRTU, LL, ENSG, ROIC, ARR, NFBK, HI, IRDM, NX, MYRG, CLW, FF, VRTS, OPI, IVR, SEM, ECHO, LOCO, PMT, ADUS, KRA, QNST, CLDT, SPSC, WSR, USCR, VRA, WD, AAT, INN, RYI, AMCX, SXC, HMST, CPRI, BCEI, REGI, MTDR, SUPN, FRGI, CHUY, BLMN, NBHC, RLGY, SSTK, ALEX, PBF, CONE, NCLH, RC, BCC, AHH, IRT, TPRE, XNCR, INGN, LPG, PBFX, WPG, DNOW, CCS, TMST, LNTH, CTLT, NOMD, VBTX, TBK, VSTO, XHR, NXRT, CHCT, GNL, ALRM, GCP, GMS, ICHR, PUMP, KREF, SOI, SAFE, GPMT, MCB, ILPT, EPRT, REZI, SCPL, PNTG, VTOL, Reduced Positions: SHOP, T, BMY, JNJ, BSX, ALXN, ABT, MRK, IQV, ABBV, AMT, EW, MSFT, AAPL, CNI, HUM, RTX, EWY, ATO, COST, MPC, ZTS, CAT, PSX, EWT, BK, CP, CSX, OKE, XLK, VLO, FMC, EQIX, INTC, OTIS, BXP, CMCSA, DLTR, DOV, LHX, HD, INTU, WCN, NOW, ATVI, XRAY, GPN, ORCL, TYL, ZBH, SRLN, FISV, JPM, LMT, TSCO, CTVA, AEM, AMAT, CPB, CSCO, CMI, EMR, NVDA, UNH, WEC, XLU, CDNS, SCHW, EXPE, NSC, PEP, FB, LQD, MO, CVS, CTAS, CCI, DISH, FAST, HSIC, MCHP, NFLX, SRE, TJX, WMT, LDOS, AWK, DG, FOXA, EWM, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AON, BRK.B, ELY, CPT, CHD, DISCA, NEE, CIGI, GIS, MNST, ILMN, KLAC, MGM, MKSI, MCD, NKE, NOC, PNC, PGR, TTWO, TER, TMO, ANTM, DFS, MASI, V, PRI, HCA, LITE, CDAY, CARR, EIDO, EPOL, EPU, GREK, HYG, Y, ACC, WTRG, AUDC, ADP, BMI, BAC, BIG, BLK, CBRE, CVX, CTXS, CLX, CBSH, COP, CUZ, CREE, DLR, EA, FDS, FR, GOOGL, HAE, EHC, HRC, INCY, KRC, LRCX, MANH, HOPE, ORLY, ODFL, OHI, PFE, RGEN, RHI, ROK, CRM, SWK, TECH, UTHR, OLED, WBS, WEX, FTNT, SRC, ICLR, TWTR, PEN, MEDP, BKR, FOX, BND, ECH, EPHE, MMM, AAON, AIR, CB, AZZ, ANF, EPAC, ADTN, AAP, AFL, AGYS, ALB, CRMT, AXL, ECOL, AEP, AEL, AIG, AWR, AVD, THRM, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, AIT, ARCB, AJG, MTOR, ASTE, AZO, AVY, AVA, TFC, BLL, BANR, BELFB, BHE, BHLB, BIIB, BKH, BA, EPAY, CAL, BF.B, MTRN, CEVA, CF, CHRW, CCMP, CWT, CAMT, COF, KMX, PRDO, CVCO, CE, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHS, CINF, CRUS, KO, CCOI, CL, COLB, CMA, FIX, CPSI, CMTL, ED, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, DSPG, DBI, DTE, DXPE, DLX, DVN, DIOD, D, DPZ, DD, DRQ, DUK, BOOM, ETFC, ESE, EGBN, EWBC, EGP, ECL, EIX, ECPG, WIRE, ENS, ETR, EFX, ETH, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, EXTR, XOM, FFIV, FLIR, FARO, M, FITB, FFIN, FHN, FMBI, FE, FBC, FLO, FLS, F, FORM, BEN, GME, GPS, IT, GD, GE, GNTX, GPC, GES, HRB, HSC, HAS, HVT, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HRL, HST, HBAN, IBM, INFO, ITW, INDB, IIIN, IART, IPAR, SNEX, IFF, IP, IPG, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, VIAV, JNPR, KFY, MDLZ, LZB, TBI, LVS, LNC, LNN, LYV, LMNX, LDL, MTB, MGPI, MGLN, MANT, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MMS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MERC, MDP, MTH, MET, MTD, MSTR, MHK, TAP, MNTA, MNRO, MCO, MPAA, MSI, MLI, EGOV, NRG, FIZZ, NOV, NEOG, NTAP, NJR, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, NUE, OGE, OSIS, OXY, IOSP, ONB, ZEUS, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, OFIX, PDFS, PPG, PPL, PPBI, PZZA, PATK, PTEN, PAYX, PBCT, PETS, PNW, PLT, RL, PRAA, POWL, POWI, PFBC, BKNG, PRU, KWR, DGX, RES, RMBS, RJF, O, REGN, RF, RSG, RGP, ROG, ROST, SBAC, SLG, SIVB, CKH, STX, SEE, SNBR, SCVL, SBNY, SSD, SNA, SO, SWN, SM, TRV, SCL, SHOO, RGR, SRDX, SNPS, SYY, TTEC, TFX, XPER, TXT, TIF, GL, TSN, USPH, USB, UAA, UNF, UCBI, KMPR, UEIC, UHS, UNM, VFC, VTR, VRSN, VICR, VMC, WRB, WDFC, WNC, WAB, WBA, WAT, WTS, WABC, EVRG, WLTW, WGO, WWW, WRLD, WYNN, XRX, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, ZYXI, L, HAYN, VG, GTLS, HBI, WU, ALLT, ALGT, IPGP, AVAV, GLUU, TTGT, BGS, TEL, CXO, PZN, APEI, MSCI, CATM, BEAT, PM, DISCK, RGA, MXL, CBOE, OASPQ, QEP, HPP, FN, GDOT, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, PCRX, KMI, MOS, CHEF, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, PRLB, PLAY, IBTX, EVTC, CDW, NWS, NWSA, SFM, RMAX, ESNT, LGIH, NMIH, ALLE, HLT, KN, PCTY, SFBS, AY, MIK, VRTV, SPKE, SYF, WLKP, AFMD, CFG, BSIG, BOOT, ENVA, JRVR, BOX, SHAK, GKOS, EXTN, FLOW, HPE, UA, KNSL, LW, VREX, FBM, HCC, CARG, WHD, ACA, YETI, CVET, DOW, PLMR, KTB, AMCR, ARNC,

SHOP, T, BMY, JNJ, BSX, ALXN, ABT, MRK, IQV, ABBV, AMT, EW, MSFT, AAPL, CNI, HUM, RTX, EWY, ATO, COST, MPC, ZTS, CAT, PSX, EWT, BK, CP, CSX, OKE, XLK, VLO, FMC, EQIX, INTC, OTIS, BXP, CMCSA, DLTR, DOV, LHX, HD, INTU, WCN, NOW, ATVI, XRAY, GPN, ORCL, TYL, ZBH, SRLN, FISV, JPM, LMT, TSCO, CTVA, AEM, AMAT, CPB, CSCO, CMI, EMR, NVDA, UNH, WEC, XLU, CDNS, SCHW, EXPE, NSC, PEP, FB, LQD, MO, CVS, CTAS, CCI, DISH, FAST, HSIC, MCHP, NFLX, SRE, TJX, WMT, LDOS, AWK, DG, FOXA, EWM, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AON, BRK.B, ELY, CPT, CHD, DISCA, NEE, CIGI, GIS, MNST, ILMN, KLAC, MGM, MKSI, MCD, NKE, NOC, PNC, PGR, TTWO, TER, TMO, ANTM, DFS, MASI, V, PRI, HCA, LITE, CDAY, CARR, EIDO, EPOL, EPU, GREK, HYG, Y, ACC, WTRG, AUDC, ADP, BMI, BAC, BIG, BLK, CBRE, CVX, CTXS, CLX, CBSH, COP, CUZ, CREE, DLR, EA, FDS, FR, GOOGL, HAE, EHC, HRC, INCY, KRC, LRCX, MANH, HOPE, ORLY, ODFL, OHI, PFE, RGEN, RHI, ROK, CRM, SWK, TECH, UTHR, OLED, WBS, WEX, FTNT, SRC, ICLR, TWTR, PEN, MEDP, BKR, FOX, BND, ECH, EPHE, MMM, AAON, AIR, CB, AZZ, ANF, EPAC, ADTN, AAP, AFL, AGYS, ALB, CRMT, AXL, ECOL, AEP, AEL, AIG, AWR, AVD, THRM, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, AIT, ARCB, AJG, MTOR, ASTE, AZO, AVY, AVA, TFC, BLL, BANR, BELFB, BHE, BHLB, BIIB, BKH, BA, EPAY, CAL, BF.B, MTRN, CEVA, CF, CHRW, CCMP, CWT, CAMT, COF, KMX, PRDO, CVCO, CE, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHS, CINF, CRUS, KO, CCOI, CL, COLB, CMA, FIX, CPSI, CMTL, ED, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, DSPG, DBI, DTE, DXPE, DLX, DVN, DIOD, D, DPZ, DD, DRQ, DUK, BOOM, ETFC, ESE, EGBN, EWBC, EGP, ECL, EIX, ECPG, WIRE, ENS, ETR, EFX, ETH, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, EXTR, XOM, FFIV, FLIR, FARO, M, FITB, FFIN, FHN, FMBI, FE, FBC, FLO, FLS, F, FORM, BEN, GME, GPS, IT, GD, GE, GNTX, GPC, GES, HRB, HSC, HAS, HVT, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HRL, HST, HBAN, IBM, INFO, ITW, INDB, IIIN, IART, IPAR, SNEX, IFF, IP, IPG, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, VIAV, JNPR, KFY, MDLZ, LZB, TBI, LVS, LNC, LNN, LYV, LMNX, LDL, MTB, MGPI, MGLN, MANT, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MMS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MERC, MDP, MTH, MET, MTD, MSTR, MHK, TAP, MNTA, MNRO, MCO, MPAA, MSI, MLI, EGOV, NRG, FIZZ, NOV, NEOG, NTAP, NJR, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, NUE, OGE, OSIS, OXY, IOSP, ONB, ZEUS, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, OFIX, PDFS, PPG, PPL, PPBI, PZZA, PATK, PTEN, PAYX, PBCT, PETS, PNW, PLT, RL, PRAA, POWL, POWI, PFBC, BKNG, PRU, KWR, DGX, RES, RMBS, RJF, O, REGN, RF, RSG, RGP, ROG, ROST, SBAC, SLG, SIVB, CKH, STX, SEE, SNBR, SCVL, SBNY, SSD, SNA, SO, SWN, SM, TRV, SCL, SHOO, RGR, SRDX, SNPS, SYY, TTEC, TFX, XPER, TXT, TIF, GL, TSN, USPH, USB, UAA, UNF, UCBI, KMPR, UEIC, UHS, UNM, VFC, VTR, VRSN, VICR, VMC, WRB, WDFC, WNC, WAB, WBA, WAT, WTS, WABC, EVRG, WLTW, WGO, WWW, WRLD, WYNN, XRX, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, ZYXI, L, HAYN, VG, GTLS, HBI, WU, ALLT, ALGT, IPGP, AVAV, GLUU, TTGT, BGS, TEL, CXO, PZN, APEI, MSCI, CATM, BEAT, PM, DISCK, RGA, MXL, CBOE, OASPQ, QEP, HPP, FN, GDOT, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, PCRX, KMI, MOS, CHEF, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, PRLB, PLAY, IBTX, EVTC, CDW, NWS, NWSA, SFM, RMAX, ESNT, LGIH, NMIH, ALLE, HLT, KN, PCTY, SFBS, AY, MIK, VRTV, SPKE, SYF, WLKP, AFMD, CFG, BSIG, BOOT, ENVA, JRVR, BOX, SHAK, GKOS, EXTN, FLOW, HPE, UA, KNSL, LW, VREX, FBM, HCC, CARG, WHD, ACA, YETI, CVET, DOW, PLMR, KTB, AMCR, ARNC, Sold Out: BKLN, RY, TD, MINT, ENB, BNS, GOLD, BAM, TRP, BCE, BMO, CM, MFC, SU, FNV, CNQ, SLF, XLV, ARCC, NTR, WPM, GIB, FTS, QSR, MGA, RCI, PBA, CWB, TLT, OTEX, TRI, LULU, KL, XLF, KGC, SJR, CZR, CZR, CZR, ALE, OZK, BHC, DSGX, NATI, NKTR, PNFP, SMTC, LSI, TECK, TFII, CVE, QLYS, DOOO, HQY, FSV, JHG, CCJ, EE, FNB, PACW, FL, GIL, IIVI, IDA, IMO, JBL, LAD, SLM, TCF, RIG, UBSI, VLY, AAN, AQN, GMED, PCI, DOC, FOXF, SAIC, OGS, GRUB, CYBR, SYNH, WING, BLD, BHF, PRSP, FLWS, BGGSQ, CPE, CATY, CDR, CLS, CNOB, DNRCQ, EGAN, HNI, KSS, MSB, MINI, GLT, PEI, PCYO, RADA, RDN, ATCO, STN, SCS, STRA, THC, TPL, TSEM, ULH, WCC, WAL, WINA, TDC, JE, APPS, REI, RST, CRHM, EXPR, SIX, VPG, NPTN, FSB, ECOM, COTY, AERI, DRTT, NGHC, SABR, ASPN, VIRT, RUN, HLI, PSTG, HESM, OMP, BPMP, VMD, HUD, DBX, ZUO, TENB, PD, IAA,

For the details of State of Tennessee, Treasury Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+tennessee%2C+treasury+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,055,566 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,943,677 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 243,626 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% ISHARES INC (EWT) - 12,973,342 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% ISHARES INC (EWY) - 8,603,721 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $62.7 and $74.01, with an estimated average price of $68.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,389,529 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 637,399 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 352,866 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 922,601 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,006 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $139.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,167 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 348.13%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 771,877 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,664,250 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 260.04%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 521,237 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 146.97%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 399,168 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 941,234 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 464,762 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 74.46%. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department still held 43,872 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 59.63%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department still held 1,988,059 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 38.65%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department still held 953,465 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 69.04%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department still held 629,816 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department reduced to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 88.14%. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department still held 288,890 shares as of .

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 93.59%. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $121.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department still held 44,257 shares as of .