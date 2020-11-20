Foxhaven Asset Management, LP Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Alphabet Inc

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Foxhaven Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc, sells Twilio Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Alphabet Inc, Charter Communications Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foxhaven Asset Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Foxhaven Asset Management, LP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LMND, SNOW,
- Added Positions: MELI, HLT, TMUS, LBRDK, V, VRM,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, TEAM, GOOG, CHTR, NOW, AMZN, SMAR, PEGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Foxhaven Asset Management, LP
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 1,416,377 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.81%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,140,936 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,432 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 201,646 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.68%
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 2,189,616 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.52%
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $85.89, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 83.68%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 201,646 shares as of .Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 2,189,616 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 174.97%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 824,907 shares as of .Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 216.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $159.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 541,696 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 921,297 shares as of .
