Shellback Capital, LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Fiserv Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, F5 Networks Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Shellback Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Fiserv Inc, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, F5 Networks Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shellback Capital, LP. As of 2020Q3, Shellback Capital, LP owns 89 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 785,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 195,600 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 150,000 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.86% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 31,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91%

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 195,600 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 330,131 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 99,406 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $70.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 326,256 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 167.86%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 130.77%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 407.12%. The purchase prices were between $133.75 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $150.49. The stock is now traded at around $144.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 177,492 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 234.35%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $260.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 469.02%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 125,743 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 323.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 572,300 shares as of .

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $103.3 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $117.1.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09.