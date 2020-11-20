Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys Spero Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, Sells argenx SE, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, MorphoSys AG

Investment company Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spero Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, AC Immune SA, Genmab A/S, sells argenx SE, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, MorphoSys AG, Galapagos NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $945 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGTA, ACIU, GMAB,
- Added Positions: SPRO, BPMC,
- Reduced Positions: ARGX, PIRS, ANAB, GLPG, QURE, DRNA, ARWR, RGNX, NGM, PRQR,
- Sold Out: MOR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 4,000,000 shares, 47.19% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,700,000 shares, 26.96% of the total portfolio.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 4,497,142 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.44%
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 385,727 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 1,374,776 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 958,618 shares as of .New Purchase: AC Immune SA (ACIU)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 463,575 shares as of .New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .Added: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 131.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 4,497,142 shares as of .Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 385,727 shares as of .Sold Out: MorphoSys AG (MOR)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MorphoSys AG. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.37.
