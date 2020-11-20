  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys Spero Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, Sells argenx SE, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, MorphoSys AG

November 20, 2020 | About: SPRO +2.78% BPMC +0.97% MGTA -0.75% ACIU +2.65% GMAB +1.11% MOR +1.06%

Investment company Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spero Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, AC Immune SA, Genmab A/S, sells argenx SE, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, MorphoSys AG, Galapagos NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $945 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 4,000,000 shares, 47.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,700,000 shares, 26.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 4,497,142 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.44%
  4. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 385,727 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
  5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 1,374,776 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
New Purchase: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 958,618 shares as of .

New Purchase: AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 463,575 shares as of .

New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Added: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 131.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 4,497,142 shares as of .

Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 385,727 shares as of .

Sold Out: MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MorphoSys AG. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.37.



