Select Equity Group, L.P. Buys Illumina Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Entegris Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CoStar Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Select Equity Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Entegris Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CoStar Group Inc, IHS Markit, Teleflex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Select Equity Group, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Select Equity Group, L.P. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



WMS, ST, HDS, WERN, SNDR, FOUR, MEDP, KEX, PNR, WEX, LAUR, VXX, SAIA, PRFT, VERX, SBUX, PRLB, NCNO, DAVA, DCT, ALTR, AGYS, Added Positions: ILMN, ULTA, ENTG, FIS, TENB, POOL, CDW, PINS, MTN, CCC, SSNC, SHAK, ADSK, CYRX, LYV, SJM, BLDR, SCI, GDDY, TRU, MLM, QCOM, RGEN, GFF, QRVO, WAT, TJX, TTC, SIG, STE, MORN, VRSN, LAMR, CBRL, FRC, BRO, MDP, CINF, HEI, FORM, MDY, CENT, GO, APO, AVGO, IIVI, MSFT, MTG, MTSC, HEI.A, BMI, MASI, MIME, ACN, ZI, PHR, CMD, LULU, JYNT, HSKA, ERII, RPAY, SUM, SPT, SPSC,

DOCU, PYPL, CSGP, INFO, TFX, CDAY, GRMN, SNX, TDG, EXPD, ROL, IRDM, ANSS, HRC, PAYX, SMG, FTV, TSCO, LMNX, TYL, IDXX, TSM, BX, APH, MTD, IBKR, TMO, SPOT, J, OUT, PKI, DHR, BLL, GOOG, BIP, LIND, EL, WSM, TDY, RESN, BIPC, V, AMZN, BPFH, SSTI, CRM, MCO, LOB, KNSL, GSHD, FB, BLFS, NVMI, Sold Out: MHK, MS, SPB, GPC, PTC, XRAY, NEOG, CTAS, WBT, MKL, ADBE, TECH, AKTS, WWW, VRSK, NRC, OSW,

For the details of Select Equity Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/select+equity+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 9,306,817 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% CDW Corp (CDW) - 6,895,065 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85% Clarivate PLC (CCC) - 26,146,255 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 3,416,786 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 9,881,219 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.63 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,196,062 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,459,182 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $41.93, with an estimated average price of $38.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 913,003 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,011,892 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.94 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 591,935 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 442,163 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 221.34%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,175,537 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 69.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $273.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,635,064 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 156.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,222,857 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,349,062 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 45915.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,562,481 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Pool Corp by 269.22%. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $339.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 647,291 shares as of .

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23.