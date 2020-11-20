G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys CarParts.com Inc, EverQuote Inc, LivePerson Inc, Sells Bandwidth Inc, Fiverr International, Collectors Universe Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company G2 Investment Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CarParts.com Inc, EverQuote Inc, LivePerson Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, sells Bandwidth Inc, Fiverr International, Collectors Universe Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 2,742,560 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.16% EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 737,896 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.81% Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 110,803 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.89% OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 888,693 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 141,180 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $141, with an estimated average price of $87.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 98,790 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in TrueCar Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.56 and $5.48, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 869,078 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $11.81, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 356,768 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in MaxLinear Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 123,790 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,742,560 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 737,896 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 227.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 239,376 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 324.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 424,613 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in icad Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,106,383 shares as of .

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in CyberOptics Corp. The sale prices were between $29.3 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $35.12.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $21.25.