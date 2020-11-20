Claar Advisors LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Avantor Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Claar Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Avantor Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Scientific Games Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claar Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Claar Advisors LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,440 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,277 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 133,000 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,000 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 76,320 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $101.19, with an estimated average price of $90.13. The stock is now traded at around $98.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $655.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of .

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $15.18 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $21.31.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.