Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Qiagen NV, Immunomedics Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Copart Inc

Investment company Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Qiagen NV, Immunomedics Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Copart Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, El Paso Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 198 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IMMU, FE, BABA, JD, NUAN, FIVN, SHLL, TJX, MA, DELL, DPHC, CZR, GPS, MNTA, MTCH, CCIV.U, IAC, PRPB, GHIV, AACQU, MRK, HCAC, PSTH, Z, IPOB, SPAQ, HYAC, CLGX, YAC, CMLFU, PENN, ACND.U, SNOW, CCXX, PCPL, BLMN, NBL, W, HEC, OTIS, SQ, FEAC, SVACU, HOLUU, IPOC, AZEK, LATNU, THCAU, WSC, NET, SNPR.U, OSH, SMAR, SBE, IPV.U, TRNE, FTAC, DMYT, MSC, GLEO, ANGI, SAGE, PTVE, NPAUU, XPEV, TXG, GOCO, SCPE.U, SNX, AXTA, FROG, SNY, BEKE, PIC, PIC, HGV, JAMF, JAMF, INOV, ARYA, CRSR, ACCD, DCT, LI, GDRX, NEEPQ, VERX, PRO, U, AMWL, OM, RPAY, BIGC, LEAP.U, BSY, CD, SUMO, KXIN,
- Added Positions: QGEN, ABBV, VST, EVRG, JAZZ, MSFT, GMHI, BKNG, ZNGA, CI, ATUS, UBER, ATVI, DRI, FB, MCK, CNMD, DOCU, CPAA, GFLU, TWLO, CNC, RNG, DIS, SAMA,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, CPRT, PYPL, GPN, MAXR, IAA, ZBH, WPF.U, DDOG, DFS, LSXMA, HCA, JWS.U, THC, GSAH.U, CHNG, AMZN, TTWO, ONEM, TREB.U, HFRO, CCX, CCX, EB, APXTU, ELAN, PINS, WDAY, CYH, MIK, ACM, DFPHU,
- Sold Out: LCAHU, CCXX.U, EE, SPAQ.U, FIS, FPAC, BAX, CRM, GHIVU, AMTD, GMHIU, HYACU, FTACU, HECCU, FSCT, CRWD, CCK, DPHCU, BMY, IIPR, PIC.U, BFAM, IPOC.U, LB, CFFAU, RLGY, BSX, DMYT.U, CMCSA, YNDX, REAL, PCG, TCO, TAP, RPRX, VRM, LVGO, RRGB, HUBS, ZI, WMGI, AAL, VFC, PD, FOUR, PLRX, LCA, FUSN,
For the details of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+kempner+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
- Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 18,274,007 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.05%
- Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 3,041,691 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 12,983,541 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.12%
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 6,333,061 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 5,319,478 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 3,041,691 shares as of .New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 5,319,478 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 315,557 shares as of .New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 945,796 shares as of .New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,973,577 shares as of .New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $148.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 438,784 shares as of .Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 225.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 18,274,007 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 227.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,737,207 shares as of .Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 12,983,541 shares as of .Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 1286.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,531,038 shares as of .Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 94.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 914,191 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.75%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 465,994 shares as of .Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings II Inc (LCAHU)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $15.89.Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX.U)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.Sold Out: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ.U)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.24 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $14.99.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.
