BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Aon PLC, Black Knight Inc, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Northern Trust Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Aon PLC, Black Knight Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Northern Trust Corp, NMI Holdings Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, LSPD, ZI, FOUR, COUP, AZEK, TFC, TIG, MELI, MSCI, SHOP, FB, NCNO, ACI, TWLO, CHGG, CD,

CZR, LSPD, ZI, FOUR, COUP, AZEK, TFC, TIG, MELI, MSCI, SHOP, FB, NCNO, ACI, TWLO, CHGG, CD, Added Positions: AON, BKI, RPAY, NDAQ, JPM, CB, DFS, FISV, EQH, LPLA, V, VOYA, BABA, FAF, EFX, RNR, MGP, SPCE, BLK, RP, TRI, ESNT, CCC, VRSK, RE, MTB, SE, WETF,

AON, BKI, RPAY, NDAQ, JPM, CB, DFS, FISV, EQH, LPLA, V, VOYA, BABA, FAF, EFX, RNR, MGP, SPCE, BLK, RP, TRI, ESNT, CCC, VRSK, RE, MTB, SE, WETF, Reduced Positions: BK, SPGI, EQIX, DKNG, INFO, O, BILL, TW, GPN, WH, SUI,

BK, SPGI, EQIX, DKNG, INFO, O, BILL, TW, GPN, WH, SUI, Sold Out: MMC, GS, NTRS, NMIH, ICE, USB, LOW, TMUS, VICI, WEX, TRV, SPLK, CSGP, PING, CNNE, COLD, HIG, KKR, WPC,

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 217,125 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 161,559 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 133,035 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 893,915 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Visa Inc (V) - 103,107 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 125,013 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 174,696 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $314.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,216 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 92,073 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 103,025 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 90.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 61,683 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 104.09%. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 127,354 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 277.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 162.79%. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 39,510 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 87,493 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 154.01%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $148.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 37,330 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 33.52%. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 177,921 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 21,038 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 30.98%. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $728.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 5,796 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 62.62%. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 26,877 shares as of .

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 44,946 shares as of .