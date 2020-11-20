BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Aon PLC, Black Knight Inc, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Northern Trust Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Aon PLC, Black Knight Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Northern Trust Corp, NMI Holdings Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CZR, LSPD, ZI, FOUR, COUP, AZEK, TFC, TIG, MELI, MSCI, SHOP, FB, NCNO, ACI, TWLO, CHGG, CD,
- Added Positions: AON, BKI, RPAY, NDAQ, JPM, CB, DFS, FISV, EQH, LPLA, V, VOYA, BABA, FAF, EFX, RNR, MGP, SPCE, BLK, RP, TRI, ESNT, CCC, VRSK, RE, MTB, SE, WETF,
- Reduced Positions: BK, SPGI, EQIX, DKNG, INFO, O, BILL, TW, GPN, WH, SUI,
- Sold Out: MMC, GS, NTRS, NMIH, ICE, USB, LOW, TMUS, VICI, WEX, TRV, SPLK, CSGP, PING, CNNE, COLD, HIG, KKR, WPC,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 217,125 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 161,559 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 133,035 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 893,915 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Visa Inc (V) - 103,107 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 125,013 shares as of .New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 174,696 shares as of .New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $314.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,216 shares as of .New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 92,073 shares as of .New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 103,025 shares as of .Added: Aon PLC (AON)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 90.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 61,683 shares as of .Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 104.09%. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 127,354 shares as of .Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 277.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 162.79%. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 39,510 shares as of .Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 87,493 shares as of .Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 154.01%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $148.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 37,330 shares as of .Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.Sold Out: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $16.34.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.Reduced: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 33.52%. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 177,921 shares as of .Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 21,038 shares as of .Reduced: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 30.98%. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $728.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 5,796 shares as of .Reduced: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 62.62%. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 26,877 shares as of .Reduced: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC still held 44,946 shares as of .
