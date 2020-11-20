Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Sunnova Energy International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, PPL Corp, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, NIO Inc, Edison International

New York, NY, based Investment company Electron Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sunnova Energy International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, PPL Corp, ETF SER SOLUTIONS, Canadian Solar Inc, sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, NIO Inc, Edison International, Golar LNG, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Electron Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Electron Capital Partners, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOVA, FE, JETS, CSIQ, LI, SEDG, TAN, EWZ, SBE, SPWR, DAL, LUV, GFL, UAL, ALGT, CD, AAL,

NOVA, FE, JETS, CSIQ, LI, SEDG, TAN, EWZ, SBE, SPWR, DAL, LUV, GFL, UAL, ALGT, CD, AAL, Added Positions: PPL, RUN, FRTA, AES, VNET, CX, PCG, NEP, DQ, HRI, CWEN, CVA, PWR, HEES, FMC, TPIC,

PPL, RUN, FRTA, AES, VNET, CX, PCG, NEP, DQ, HRI, CWEN, CVA, PWR, HEES, FMC, TPIC, Reduced Positions: NIO, ENPH, MLM, ACM, XPO, VMC, GCP,

NIO, ENPH, MLM, ACM, XPO, VMC, GCP, Sold Out: PNW, EIX, GLNG, COHR, DD, URI, FLR, SUM,

The AES Corp (AES) - 7,798,746 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 735,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 1,178,220 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.67% Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 3,032,267 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position PPL Corp (PPL) - 2,941,509 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.97%

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 3,032,267 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 2,662,578 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,375,355 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 642,159 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,146,994 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 64,767 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,941,509 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 772,085 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Forterra Inc by 40.88%. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,702,730 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,052,151 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,290,960 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 650,176 shares as of .

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93.