potrero capital research llc Buys Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, MobileIron Inc, Shutterstock Inc, Sells Wayfair Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, Talend SA

Investment company potrero capital research llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, MobileIron Inc, Shutterstock Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, sells Wayfair Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, Talend SA, Fiverr International, Worthington Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, potrero capital research llc. As of 2020Q3, potrero capital research llc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FVAC, MOBL, SSTK, DGNR.U, GIII, SVACU, PSTH, GRMN, CVLT, JWS, LMND, BSY, FIZZ, AMBA, AACQ,

FVAC, MOBL, SSTK, DGNR.U, GIII, SVACU, PSTH, GRMN, CVLT, JWS, LMND, BSY, FIZZ, AMBA, AACQ, Added Positions: IPOC, NLOK, AMZN, FB, ZG, ZNGA, VRSN, GOOG, BOX, TWTR, SGMS, SONO, V, RNG, MSFT, EXPE, NKE, MANU, MA, HCC, BKNG, SBLK, LYV, MSGE, MSGS,

IPOC, NLOK, AMZN, FB, ZG, ZNGA, VRSN, GOOG, BOX, TWTR, SGMS, SONO, V, RNG, MSFT, EXPE, NKE, MANU, MA, HCC, BKNG, SBLK, LYV, MSGE, MSGS, Reduced Positions: FVRR, SFIX,

FVRR, SFIX, Sold Out: W, IPOB, TLND, WOR, MDLA, CHWY, TWLO, JWS.U, AA, LPRO,

For the details of potrero capital research llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/potrero+capital+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93% Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 160,381 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Box Inc (BOX) - 855,407 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 562,937 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in MobileIron Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $5.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 811,939 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $58.42, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 91,527 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 367,753 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 318,217 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III by 171.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 542,652 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 613,952 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 54,218 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 73.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 590,853 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 159.12%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,209 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 328,551 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $38.73.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.32 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $39.5.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96.

potrero capital research llc reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 40.78%. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. potrero capital research llc still held 101,180 shares as of .

potrero capital research llc reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 48.6%. The sale prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. potrero capital research llc still held 117,345 shares as of .