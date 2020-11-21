Scge Management, L.p. Buys Snowflake Inc, Unity Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells MSCI Inc, Arco Platform

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Scge Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Unity Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Vasta Platform, sells MSCI Inc, Arco Platform during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scge Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Scge Management, L.p. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, U, VSTA, NCNO, BIGC, RXT, SUMO, BEKE,

SNOW, U, VSTA, NCNO, BIGC, RXT, SUMO, BEKE, Added Positions: CRWD, RNG, SHOP, DOCU, MSFT, AMZN, OKTA,

CRWD, RNG, SHOP, DOCU, MSFT, AMZN, OKTA, Reduced Positions: MSCI,

MSCI, Sold Out: ARCE,

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 2,783,100 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 1,503,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.56% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,408,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 833,100 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 722,012 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.24 and $98.04, with an estimated average price of $79.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 175,750 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $141, with an estimated average price of $87.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,199 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 117.81%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 980,130 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $221.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 845,000 shares as of .

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Scge Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in MSCI Inc by 23.3%. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Scge Management, L.p. still held 339,000 shares as of .