Prescott General Partners LLC Buys Vapotherm Inc

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Prescott General Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vapotherm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott General Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prescott General Partners LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Prescott General Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+general+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prescott General Partners LLC
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,096,996 shares, 47.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 1,738,758 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio.
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,906,492 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio.
- World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 2,037,495 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio.
- Yelp Inc (YELP) - 5,151,016 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with VAPO. Click here to check it out.
- VAPO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of VAPO
- Peter Lynch Chart of VAPO
Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,557,243 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Prescott General Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Prescott General Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prescott General Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prescott General Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prescott General Partners LLC keeps buying