  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Prescott General Partners LLC Buys Vapotherm Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: VAPO +0.27%

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Prescott General Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vapotherm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott General Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prescott General Partners LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: VAPO,
  • Reduced Positions: W, SYX,

For the details of Prescott General Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+general+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prescott General Partners LLC
  1. Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,096,996 shares, 47.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
  2. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 1,738,758 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,906,492 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio.
  4. World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 2,037,495 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. Yelp Inc (YELP) - 5,151,016 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
Added: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,557,243 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Prescott General Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Prescott General Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prescott General Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prescott General Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prescott General Partners LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)