Prescott General Partners LLC Buys Vapotherm Inc

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Prescott General Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vapotherm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott General Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prescott General Partners LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,096,996 shares, 47.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 1,738,758 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,906,492 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 2,037,495 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Yelp Inc (YELP) - 5,151,016 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,557,243 shares as of .