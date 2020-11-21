Altimeter Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Altimeter Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,411,000 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,966,723 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 8,690,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,319,216 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 3,796,544 shares as of .

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of .

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of .

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.98%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 25,045 shares as of .