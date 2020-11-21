  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


Altimeter Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: AMZN -0.57% U +5.58% SNOW +0.76% SHOP +2.25% DGNR.U +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Altimeter Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,411,000 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,966,723 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 8,690,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,319,216 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 3,796,544 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.98%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 25,045 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

Comments

