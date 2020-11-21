Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Range Resources Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, EQT Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

New York, NY, based Investment company Encompass Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Range Resources Corp, Denbury Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Parsley Energy Inc, EQT Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, New Fortress Energy Inc, Harsco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,350,000 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 500,000 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 2,229,167 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 6,243,708 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Concho Resources Inc (CXO) - 974,583 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.32%

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,974,760 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 3,197,618 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 4,233,762 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $19.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,468,663 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,429,099 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,527,291 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 402.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 4,574,947 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,773,733 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 105.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,727,110 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $57.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 974,583 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in CVR Energy Inc by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $13.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 861,843 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.34. The stock is now traded at around $6.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,180,048 shares as of .

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $253.53 and $307.81, with an estimated average price of $284.95.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.42.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21.