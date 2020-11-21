Glovista Investments LLC Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Glovista Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES INC, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES INC, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glovista Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Glovista Investments LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SRLN, IEI, IGV, SPY, AGG, KWEB, VCIT, XLV, YUMC, VALE, FB, KHC, XLRE, EEM, EPHE, MTUM, JD, QQQ, ETR, SLRC, EQR, PYPL, NKE, HGBL,

SRLN, IEI, IGV, SPY, AGG, KWEB, VCIT, XLV, YUMC, VALE, FB, KHC, XLRE, EEM, EPHE, MTUM, JD, QQQ, ETR, SLRC, EQR, PYPL, NKE, HGBL, Added Positions: EWY, GOOGL, ERUS, MSFT, EWZ, KO, SPIP, WMT, EWM, THD, EWW, ORCC, MDLZ, SPAB, EIDO, PG, ARCC, BABA, AAPL, UPS,

EWY, GOOGL, ERUS, MSFT, EWZ, KO, SPIP, WMT, EWM, THD, EWW, ORCC, MDLZ, SPAB, EIDO, PG, ARCC, BABA, AAPL, UPS, Reduced Positions: VCSH, XLP, MCHI, EEMV, SPTS, JPST, XLU, HDB, EZA, ECH, KSA, TSM, AMZN, VGIT, INFY, GLD, EWT, FXE, EPOL, V, BOND, ABBV, USMV, RWM, VHT, VZ, PEP, CL, GIS, JNJ, MDT, CEF, KR, ABT, BDX,

VCSH, XLP, MCHI, EEMV, SPTS, JPST, XLU, HDB, EZA, ECH, KSA, TSM, AMZN, VGIT, INFY, GLD, EWT, FXE, EPOL, V, BOND, ABBV, USMV, RWM, VHT, VZ, PEP, CL, GIS, JNJ, MDT, CEF, KR, ABT, BDX, Sold Out: SPLV, XBI, IBN, TAL, SH,

For the details of Glovista Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glovista+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 304,173 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.24% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 352,308 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17% ISHARES INC (EWY) - 207,574 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.22% ISHARES INC (EWT) - 291,550 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Ishares MSCI India (INDA) - 339,047 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 238,145 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 70,450 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $326.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 26,783 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 15,235 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 35,981 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $76.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 47,733 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 207,574 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 588.77%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,313 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 223.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $37.27, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $35.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 129,510 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 240.92%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 17,728 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 48.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 215,293 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 482.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 37,170 shares as of .

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.