Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Anaplan Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Wellington, Q2, based Investment company Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Anaplan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership. As of 2020Q3, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership owns 233 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PYPL, SBUX, IQV, TTWO, MDT, PSA, TEL, FISV, GLD, ADP, TDOC, CDW, CP, WH, EYE, VEEV, EA, PAYX, AMGN, REYN, TSLA, CMS, CTVA, GGG, ROK, SYK, MRVL, BBY, BIDU, PWR, BERY, INTU, DLB, EW, DGX, TNDM, KBH, OGE, FR, SCI, MCHI, DKS, LPX, IBN, HAL, FTNT, ABC, POST, TT, EQR, CHKP, PRU, JBHT, GIS, BWA, ABG, KTB, AVTR, LW, TER, BRK.B, M, EVTC, LIN, HOG, AYX, XPEV,
- Added Positions: BABA, DG, PLAN, AMZN, CRM, LULU, VTI, TMO, AES, KEYS, V, AAPL, CCI, DECK, BLK, BAX, ZTS, INTC, CAT, JNJ, YETI, MA, ROST, FIS, ORCL, APH, VMC, SIRI, TRMB, VRSN, AMT, PLNT, WING, RNG, HE, LOW, HSIC, SIVB, MLM, PAYC, NTES, EVRG, TSCO, K, ADM, LEN, BKI, TROW, SPB, BXP, WM, ATUS, THS, GTN, AIZ, DLR, NFLX, SEDG, VGT, NYT, FRC, ASH, HUM, OLED, DXCM, SWKS, SPGI, BKNG, CFG, LRCX, KRTX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, ABBV, CL, MRK, FB, KO, MCD, NKE, NEE, VZ, WMT, CI, D, UNH, ADBE, TSM, DNKN, DHI, PG, AWK, HD, LLY, JPM, RSG, BAC, TJX, VXUS, KMI, EDU, MCO, IEX, ROP, CTXS, TGT, ZBRA, BSX, PODD, ADSK, NVDA, FTDR, URI, MSCI, OMC, PNC, TXN, UNP, MSFT, ORLY, ABT, BLD, CHD, EBAY, PLD, MXIM, DPZ, PHM, ARW, CCC, MAT, MAS, CWEN, DOW, EQC, COST, PKI,
- Sold Out: BMY, HRC, CRWD, T, G, C, ITW, STZ, MS, MMC, ULTA, AMED, CSCO, VST, NUAN, IPG, BIIB, UBER, CVX, CVS, EXPE, MDLZ, TW, CSX, GDDY, QLYS, AMX, MKTX, GILD, MSM, GWW, ENIA, QCOM, CTAS, WST, FN,
For the details of Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gareth+morgan+investments+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 616,609 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 281,161 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,158 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,339 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.39%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 110,824 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02%
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 53,350 shares as of .New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 115,354 shares as of .New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $169.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 57,352 shares as of .New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 64,131 shares as of .New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $170.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,096 shares as of .New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $223.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,619 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 110,824 shares as of .Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 159.43%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,234 shares as of .Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 779.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 208,696 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 16,158 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 350.86%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,229 shares as of .Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 708.22%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $345.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 27,714 shares as of .Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $42.71, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.
