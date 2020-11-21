  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, Kohl's Corp, Sells Boingo Wireless Inc, Primo Water Corp, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: CLNY +1.65% KSS -2.61% PRMW -1% CHEF -3.69% SKT +2.01%

Investment company Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells Boingo Wireless Inc, Primo Water Corp, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legion+partners+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC
  1. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 5,731,629 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 5,503,194 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
  3. OneSpan Inc (OSPN) - 2,277,091 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 1,543,600 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) - 11,141,208 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 11,141,208 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 928,650 shares as of .

Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Sold Out: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.26.

Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)