Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, Kohl's Corp, Sells Boingo Wireless Inc, Primo Water Corp, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

Investment company Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells Boingo Wireless Inc, Primo Water Corp, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 5,731,629 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 5,503,194 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% OneSpan Inc (OSPN) - 2,277,091 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 1,543,600 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) - 11,141,208 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 11,141,208 shares as of .

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 928,650 shares as of .

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.26.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.28.