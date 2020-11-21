Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, Kohl's Corp, Sells Boingo Wireless Inc, Primo Water Corp, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

Investment company Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells Boingo Wireless Inc, Primo Water Corp, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with CLNY. Click here to check it out.
- CLNY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CLNY
- Peter Lynch Chart of CLNY
For the details of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legion+partners+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 5,731,629 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio.
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 5,503,194 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
- OneSpan Inc (OSPN) - 2,277,091 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio.
- SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 1,543,600 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
- Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) - 11,141,208 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 11,141,208 shares as of .New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 928,650 shares as of .Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.26.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC keeps buying