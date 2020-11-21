Horizon Investments, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Horizon Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Horizon Investments, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KOMP, VEA, ANGL, CSL, RTX, DDS, HUBB, PRGO, DPZ, IWM, IBND, EEM, TRV, BABA, ZBRA, WST, TYL, AOS, RHI, RJF, DGX, RF, PHM, PKI, NRG, EMN, ENB, AAP, ALXN, AXP, AIG, MRO, FANG, PANW, SPLK, VMW, ZION, WSBC, USB, COTY,

QQQ, USMV, MTUM, IJH, EFAV, AGG, EMB, IEMG, BND, IJR, VIG, SPMD, PGX, SHY, IVV, FVD, CL, HYG, MCK, TOTL, TXN, MDLZ, PEP, IWR, IGSB, BOND, AAPL, NFLX, MDY, MUB, XSLV, MS, RSG, AMZN, SJM, PACW, SNA, PKG, BNS, AMGN, ALL, COG, FXD, NSC, FXL, VRTX, ADP, IDXX, GSK, FDN, XOM, ESS, EMR, CNC, QTEC, SJNK, BAC, TFC, WM, SWKS, KLAC, LEN, ORLY, HII, NOW, JNPR, ES, MAS, CTVA, PXD, O, MKC, BDX, PSK, CSX, RMD, CTAS, DOV, LLY, VMC, YUM, GIS, EIX, UPS, WMB, IBM, MDT, MET, Reduced Positions: SPYV, SPDW, SPYG, RSP, CWB, TLT, SPEM, SCHV, SPAB, BNDX, LQD, FIXD, EZU, HYLB, SPIB, MSFT, MRK, SPY, QCOM, GOOGL, FB, VZ, ACN, KMB, MMC, CB, COST, PM, CVS, TMO, BMY, LHX, BKLN, PGR, ADBE, NKE, PG, WMT, CMCSA, GD, GILD, HON, NOC, UL, BG, CNI, CSCO, D, HIG, UNP, BXP, DHR, HD, JNJ, RY, TTC, UNH, TMUS, CHTR, ABBV, CI, MCD, NVDA, ORCL, PPG, WFC, JPM, LMT, MCO, REGN, SNN, PLD, T, AON, BIIB, CTSH, DUK, TT, SPGI, MSI, LIN, SBAC, MA, V, VRSK, PYPL, CDNS, CVX, EA, EQIX, NEE, MNST, HSY, HUM, INFO, INTC, LVS, NEM, PNC, SNPS, XEL, EBAY, DG, MMM, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AMT, AJG, BLK, C, CTXS, KO, COP, CCI, CMI, DHI, DVA, FFIV, FAST, HRL, IP, JKHY, KR, LOW, MKTX, ODFL, PCAR, PFE, PSA, ROP, SIVB, CRM, STX, SHW, TROW, TTWO, TSCO, URI, GWW, DIS, CMG, MSCI, AVGO, KMI, FBHS, KEYS, QRVO, IGF, A, ANSS, BSX, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CPB, CAT, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CLX, CAG, DTE, DE, DLR, DISCA, EOG, ETN, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FISV, GRMN, GE, GPN, GS, HFC, ITW, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, LRCX, MLM, MU, MAA, NVR, NDAQ, PPL, PBCT, BKNG, PEG, ROK, SRE, SO, SBUX, SYK, TJX, WEC, HBI, ULTA, FRC, APTV, HLT, IFFT, IDV, BF.B, COF, STZ, DD, FDX, F, FCX, WELL, HPQ, IPG, JCI, MAR, MTD, PAYX, ROST, STT, SYY, VFC, ZBH, TEL, GM, HCA, ZTS, IQV, KHC, DOW, AMCR,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 4,825,653 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.87% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 8,087,299 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.24% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 540,972 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1852.76% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 3,999,745 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.57% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 3,289,853 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.18%

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 718,142 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 732,530 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 410,701 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,392 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $147.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,835 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1852.76%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 540,972 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1530.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,510,652 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 151.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 773,186 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 85.04%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 615,426 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2229.53%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 679,849 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 419,342 shares as of .

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.