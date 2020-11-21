  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
HCSF Management, LLC Buys eHealth Inc, Sells TechTarget Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: EHTH -0.03% TTGT +3.15%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company HCSF Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys eHealth Inc, sells TechTarget Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCSF Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, HCSF Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCSF Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcsf+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HCSF Management, LLC
  1. International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 1,599,502 shares, 24.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
  2. PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) - 2,949,685 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio.
  3. Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) - 1,350,000 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 212,409 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ooma Inc (OOMA) - 743,819 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

HCSF Management, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

HCSF Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechTarget Inc. The sale prices were between $30.04 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $37.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of HCSF Management, LLC. Also check out:

