JS Capital Management LLC Buys Anaplan Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells 10x Genomics Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Herbalife Nutrition

New York, NY, based Investment company JS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Anaplan Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, sells 10x Genomics Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Citrix Systems Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JS Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, JS Capital Management LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 8,369,200 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 2,084,000 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Clarivate PLC (CCC) - 2,860,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 606,400 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.94%

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 519,200 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 445.45%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 494.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $260.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 59,400 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $119.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 104.82%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 112.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of .

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12.