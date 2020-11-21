Voce Capital Management LLC Buys Evolent Health Inc, J2 Global Inc, RadNet Inc, Sells Brooks Automation Inc, Hanger Inc, Accuray Inc

Investment company Voce Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Evolent Health Inc, J2 Global Inc, RadNet Inc, America's Car-Mart Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, sells Brooks Automation Inc, Hanger Inc, Accuray Inc, Surgery Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voce Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Voce Capital Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JCOM, ECPG, PRAA, ONTO,
- Added Positions: EVH, RDNT, CRMT, CUTR,
- Reduced Positions: ENVA, AVID,
- Sold Out: BRKS, HNGR, ARAY, SGRY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Voce Capital Management LLC
- Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) - 3,273,697 shares, 71.65% of the total portfolio.
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 623,907 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.
- Cutera Inc (CUTR) - 545,396 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
- Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 755,535 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.79%
- RadNet Inc (RDNT) - 228,157 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.71%
Voce Capital Management LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,327 shares as of .New Purchase: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Voce Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,094 shares as of .New Purchase: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)
Voce Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PRA Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.86 and $46.7, with an estimated average price of $41.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,293 shares as of .New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Voce Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $39.29, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of .Added: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Voce Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Evolent Health Inc by 365.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 755,535 shares as of .Added: RadNet Inc (RDNT)
Voce Capital Management LLC added to a holding in RadNet Inc by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 228,157 shares as of .Added: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)
Voce Capital Management LLC added to a holding in America's Car-Mart Inc by 95.71%. The purchase prices were between $83.75 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 29,990 shares as of .Sold Out: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Voce Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $48.36.Sold Out: Hanger Inc (HNGR)
Voce Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hanger Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.01.Sold Out: Accuray Inc (ARAY)
Voce Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Accuray Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.33.Sold Out: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Voce Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $17.71.
