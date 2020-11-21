PDT Partners, LLC Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Aptiv PLC, Pool Corp, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company PDT Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Aptiv PLC, Pool Corp, Equifax Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sells Bloom Energy Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDT Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PDT Partners, LLC owns 702 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SEDG, APTV, EFX, CHDN, ILMN, GILD, QGEN, WAT, GM, KSS, W, ICPT, ALLO, GKOS, RLGY, NATI, RCII, CHRS, DENN, ITRI, TRMB, ARCH, MYGN, LULU, FLDM, AJG, ECL, HSIC, TSN, HII, WBT, CACC, DISH, JBHT, ARGO, SBNY, TROW, FSLR, RP, MSGS, AGEN, CACI, CHH, KNX, LNC, PLUG, HBI, AMZN, BGFV, CLX, CONN, KEX, LPX, MTZ, NXST, PTC, KAR, ABMD, BLDP, CF, CPRT, HRL, MANH, NYCB, OTEX, PCAR, PNW, SCVL, WAL, WDC, WSM, CFX, TRGP, LPI, NAVI, KEYS, IRTC, OSW, ABG, AGO, CDNS, CALM, DAR, AJRD, HL, MNRO, OSTK, PDCE, DGX, RRC, SEE, TU, TSCO, EVRG, WWD, AER, AG, GDOT, ZGNX, CHUY, SFM, CTLT, CABO, EDIT, VST, CNNE, RVLV, PSNL, REAL, HCAT, ONEM, ACGL, ATRC, GOLD, GIB, EMR, FNF, FCNCA, MKSI, VIVO, MTD, NYT, OSK, PH, SCI, SAH, SNPS, TECH, UFPI, CMPR, ZBRA, PRI, RH, SC, CFG, ELF, JELD, FNKO, CEIX, RCUS, PHR, AAP, LNT, MDRX, MO, APH, ANDE, ARWR, EPAY, BRO, CNI, KMX, CRK, EXPO, FBC, HLIT, HWKN, HP, HRC, IPG, INTU, JACK, LAD, MDC, MSFT, NSSC, NUE, ORLY, PBI, PFG, SIGI, SKY, STLD, TDS, INVA, GL, URI, URBN, WDFC, ZUMZ, SENEA, CMG, LMAT, ALGT, SMCI, PRO, OSB, NX, AVEO, PBA, HEAR, COOP, BCC, PFSI, FATE, VCYT, HQY, VKTX, NK, DLTH, HOME, FLGT, HGV, PUMP, AM, ALTR, CRNX, REZI, CSTL, BDTX, BOH, CAE, CMC, EBIX, FARM, IAG, IMMR, MPX, RPM, SJR, WERN, KRMD, PAYS, PERI, IDT, TAST, SCU, HROW, GPRK, OMER, GNE, EIGR, CBAY, ADMS, CGC, DNOW, CALA, 7AY1, SUM, ABTX, ATKR, HRI, VRS, AIRG, FRTA, LW, ATNX, ACEL, APG, CASA, CUE, SURF, AQST, DSSI, KTB, IGMS, GEOS, RVSB, AR, ARDX, EAF, OSMT, STSA,

POOL, ADPT, TREX, FND, TEAM, ROKU, SMAR, ROP, BA, GOOS, PFE, USFD, LH, MSA, CGEN, SONO, KTOS, GLUU, GSHD, NXTC, CSIQ, ALEC, SGMO, RGNX, PVAC, GTHX, CVA, HTLD, TPX, AGIO, LYFT, PD, MRO, PAYC, PETQ, ZUO, TENB, EOG, WNC, MGNX, AXTA, MEDP, TCDA, YETI, FFIN, BX, TBPH, ODT, BV, DECK, FOSL, INCY, HZO, SPPI, THO, USPH, VLO, CDNA, WPX, FOXF, QTWO, LILAK, SYRS, DNLI, STNE, AEIS, FDS, IONS, KLIC, LII, LMNX, MIDD, OII, NEO, HOLI, TRUE, APPF, PI, BZH, CNS, PRMW, ESLT, BANC, MRCY, MOH, PII, PHM, SKYW, MTEM, AVAV, ENSG, AMRC, FRC, MTDR, NGVC, KIN, CARA, CWEN, TRU, OOMA, OLLI, VYGR, OPTN, NOVA, VEL, AAON, CEVA, CLS, DAKT, GBCI, HSKA, TILE, LKQ, MRTN, TIGO, MPWR, NOV, PB, WGO, WWE, CBIO, LUNA, CDXS, ENPH, QUOT, QTNT, TMST, JYNT, QSR, MRUS, HONE, ACIU, FIXX, UBX, CYCN, CABA, Reduced Positions: BE, AVLR, FAST, RACE, TSLA, BFAM, BHC, MIME, COP, CGNX, ZEN, BL, ESTC, ZS, PSTG, SAIL, PLAN, AAPL, AMBA, RUN, PAGS, ISRG, G, WDAY, DHI, RLI, CHGG, COUP, AAXN, JAZZ, RMD, TTC, HDS, NEWR, RDFN, NOMD, RAMP, NJR, LGIH, ALRM, SQ, CMD, EXPD, HAIN, LOW, STRA, SPB, MA, IPHI, ZTS, AQUA, MDLA, ALXN, CTAS, MNST, SIVB, SHW, SPWR, VCRA, IQV, SAGE, TDOC, YEXT, BAND, GH, TXG, IDXX, TREE, BMCH, DBX, AMAT, CVGW, MDP, TER, PODD, TNDM, NTRA, PEN, SITE, DOMO, MSTR, SLAB, TTEK, VG, BWXT, CSOD, PFPT, IBP, IMAX, BB, ROL, SNBR, TECK, GNMK, BLUE, WING, LAUR, CARG, VNE, WORK, BJRI, AX, BRKR, CCJ, DKS, NTGR, NTAP, ODFL, PRFT, SGMS, TOL, VSAT, WETF, FTI, V, IRWD, VC, PVG, CHEF, PBYI, MRC, WMS, BOOT, CRBP, CORE, FSS, FOE, FORM, GBX, HLF, LOGI, MBI, MKTX, MEOH, PZZA, PATK, RGEN, MSGN, WD, ICLR, ENTA, INGN, PRAH, WK, NTLA, EYE, EB, UPWK, LEVI, AYI, NSP, AWR, COHR, CLB, EXTR, FHI, HEI, LRCX, MTW, NPK, NKTR, NVMI, RGLD, SFL, USNA, MWA, LL, TNET, ASMB, SLCA, TPH, BLBD, GPRO, TRUP, ATRA, BPMC, PLNT, RRR, ICHR, LASR, VCEL, ALKS, AMWD, BXC, CAL, BKE, CSGS, COKE, CNSL, DXCM, DPZ, LCII, SSP, EGAN, EXAS, GHL, HFWA, KFRC, SAFT, SIRI, TARO, VECO, VRTX, WBS, VNDA, NOA, JBT, DMRC, OCSL, CPS, VRA, EPZM, DOOO, FPRX, FEYE, AAOI, TCS, XNCR, CCS, XENE, LC, BOX, NGVT, FBK, EVBG, VREX, REVG, SOI, WHD, TWST, BCSF, GO, BMTC, BLDR, CAC, CIA, FMNB, NEOG, OKE, PBH, RDNT, ROLL, TRST, WINA, GPRE, ORBC, FOR, CARE, ERII, NVGS, ECHO, RYI, REGI, NDLS, BNFT, CTMX, SCWX, SLDB, GSKY, RUBY, SIC, GOSS, DTIL, MNRL, CFB,

Ferrari NV (RACE) - 143,261 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41% Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 198,248 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.16% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 132,436 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,003 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 53,200 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31%

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,533 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $171.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 48,805 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.98 and $180.29, with an estimated average price of $155.05. The stock is now traded at around $186.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 105,100 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 559.24%. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $339.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 1513.44%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 168,007 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 465.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 126,600 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 1772.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 95,120 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1561.24%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $208.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,813 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 343.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of .

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $39.76.