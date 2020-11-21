Zimmer Partners, LP Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Ameren Corp, Prologis Inc, Sells Alliant Energy Corp, Equinix Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Zimmer Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Ameren Corp, Prologis Inc, Exelon Corp, Essex Property Trust Inc, sells Alliant Energy Corp, Equinix Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Eversource Energy, NiSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zimmer Partners, LP. As of 2020Q3, Zimmer Partners, LP owns 116 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PG&E Corp (PCG) - 75,000,000 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Edison International (EIX) - 7,599,252 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82% Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) - 8,529,478 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 10,722,337 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,060,000 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.22%

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $78.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 2,584,286 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,678,584 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,564,510 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2. The stock is now traded at around $254.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 449,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,060,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,617,791 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 243.75%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,294,645 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34. The stock is now traded at around $112.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,525,000 shares as of .

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22.

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81.

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83.