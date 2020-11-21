Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Trebia Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, CHP Merger Corp, Sells Trebia Acquisition Corp, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Ratan Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Trebia Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, CHP Merger Corp, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Churchill Capital Corp IV, sells Trebia Acquisition Corp, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Mastercard Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ratan Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Ratan Capital Management LP owns 93 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Ratan Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ratan+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 2,783,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 2,686,066 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Clarivate PLC (CCC) - 897,177 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,155 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.27% CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 2,374,997 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 2,783,500 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 2,686,066 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in CHP Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 2,374,997 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 1,044,799 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 92.89%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 66,450 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 118,155 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $298.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,137 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Circor International Inc by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 153,323 shares as of .

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54.