  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Incline Global Management LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, TransUnion, Visa Inc, Sells Copart Inc, Nike Inc, Amazon.com Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: FLT -2.44% UBER -1.68% TRU -2% V -1.78% MNST -0.25% MORN +1.24% CPRT +0.56% NKE +0.81% AMZN -0.57%

New York, NY, based Investment company Incline Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, TransUnion, Visa Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Morningstar Inc, sells Copart Inc, Nike Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Incline Global Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Incline Global Management LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Incline Global Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/incline+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Incline Global Management LLC
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 991,866 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 348,228 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  3. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 149,920 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 414,052 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51%
  5. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 192,827 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 991,866 shares as of .

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 406,912 shares as of .

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 122,303 shares as of .

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 244,646 shares as of .

New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.02 and $169.56, with an estimated average price of $157.79. The stock is now traded at around $202.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 46,489 shares as of .

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 149,920 shares as of .

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Incline Global Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Incline Global Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Incline Global Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Incline Global Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Incline Global Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)