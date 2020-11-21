Incline Global Management LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, TransUnion, Visa Inc, Sells Copart Inc, Nike Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Incline Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, TransUnion, Visa Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Morningstar Inc, sells Copart Inc, Nike Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Incline Global Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Incline Global Management LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, TRU, V, MNST, MORN,

UBER, TRU, V, MNST, MORN, Added Positions: FLT, GOOGL, GPN, FISV,

FLT, GOOGL, GPN, FISV, Reduced Positions: MA, FIS, PYPL, SBUX, FB, SSNC, YUM,

MA, FIS, PYPL, SBUX, FB, SSNC, YUM, Sold Out: CPRT, NKE, AMZN,

For the details of Incline Global Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/incline+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 991,866 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 348,228 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 149,920 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 414,052 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 192,827 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 991,866 shares as of .

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 406,912 shares as of .

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 122,303 shares as of .

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 244,646 shares as of .

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.02 and $169.56, with an estimated average price of $157.79. The stock is now traded at around $202.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 46,489 shares as of .

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 149,920 shares as of .

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.