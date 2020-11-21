Broad Run Investment Management, LLC Buys Allegiant Travel Co, Sells AMETEK Inc

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Broad Run Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allegiant Travel Co, sells AMETEK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALGT,

ALGT, Reduced Positions: KMX, NVR, ORLY, AMWD, ECPG, MKL, SSNC, AON, HXL, GOOG, DIS, DS, FB, GOOGL,

KMX, NVR, ORLY, AMWD, ECPG, MKL, SSNC, AON, HXL, GOOG, DIS, DS, FB, GOOGL, Sold Out: AME,

For the details of Broad Run Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+run+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 347,977 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 633,051 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 4,351,727 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 1,452,150 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29% Aon PLC (AON) - 643,048 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $101.74 and $142.21, with an estimated average price of $120.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 130,502 shares as of .

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.