Broad Run Investment Management, LLC Buys Allegiant Travel Co, Sells AMETEK Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: ALGT -2.03% AME -0.64%

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Broad Run Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allegiant Travel Co, sells AMETEK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broad Run Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+run+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Run Investment Management, LLC
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 347,977 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 633,051 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 4,351,727 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 1,452,150 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29%
  5. Aon PLC (AON) - 643,048 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $101.74 and $142.21, with an estimated average price of $120.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 130,502 shares as of .

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.



