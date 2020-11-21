Light Street Capital Management, Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, GrubHub Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Light Street Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Invitae Corp, Match Group Inc, sells Facebook Inc, GrubHub Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Light Street Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Light Street Capital Management, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, GDRX, CZR, NVTA, MTCH, TSLA, PRPL, TWCTU, DOCU, LI, SHOP, FROG, OKTA, CD,

U, GDRX, CZR, NVTA, MTCH, TSLA, PRPL, TWCTU, DOCU, LI, SHOP, FROG, OKTA, CD, Added Positions: ACEL, PTON, CHWY, ZM, BABA, AVGO,

ACEL, PTON, CHWY, ZM, BABA, AVGO, Reduced Positions: STNE, SE, GDS, MSFT, LYV, CREE, NFLX, CRWD, W, AMZN, WORK, JD, NCR, PYPL, ATVI, DT, ASML, DDOG, TAL, ETSY, TLND,

STNE, SE, GDS, MSFT, LYV, CREE, NFLX, CRWD, W, AMZN, WORK, JD, NCR, PYPL, ATVI, DT, ASML, DDOG, TAL, ETSY, TLND, Sold Out: FB, GRUB, VNET, MELI, SMAR, FIVN, LX, QFIN,

Unity Software Inc (U) - 5,199,344 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500,000 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,152,943 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.85% GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 1,778,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 976,700 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.34%

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.28%. The holding were 5,199,344 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,778,000 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,518,400 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,771,101 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 644,661 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 153,350 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,700,000 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 976,700 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 701,500 shares as of .

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09.