High Falls Advisors, Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40

Investment company High Falls Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Falls Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q3, High Falls Advisors, Inc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 173,432 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 57,872 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 252,269 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.14% ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 182,075 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.97% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 45,730 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,377 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 246.57%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $274.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 36,716 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 256.97%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 31,435 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 159,064 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.97%. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 182,075 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 195,444 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 56,524 shares as of .

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $29.91.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.