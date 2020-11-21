Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Pfenex Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Hudson, Wells Fargo, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Newtyn Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfenex Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells Hudson, Wells Fargo, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Graham Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newtyn Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Newtyn Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFNX, HII, FE, ESRT, PSTH, GLNG, AOUT, SATS, REPH, BTU, OAC,

PFNX, HII, FE, ESRT, PSTH, GLNG, AOUT, SATS, REPH, BTU, OAC, Added Positions: PCG, RHP, SPR, POR, VTOL, CUBI, CHNG, ADNT, BKH, RLJPA.PFD, MACK, FVE, SPNX, WSG,

PCG, RHP, SPR, POR, VTOL, CUBI, CHNG, ADNT, BKH, RLJPA.PFD, MACK, FVE, SPNX, WSG, Reduced Positions: GTXMQ, ARNC, SMCI, FTK, VRTS, RFL, NODK, CAAP,

GTXMQ, ARNC, SMCI, FTK, VRTS, RFL, NODK, CAAP, Sold Out: HUD, WFC, CPRX, GHC, UEPS, FET, FSKR, CNTY,

For the details of Newtyn Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newtyn+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pfenex Inc (PFNX) - 4,500,000 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,800,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.24% Adient PLC (ADNT) - 1,350,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 1,450,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 125,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfenex Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.05%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 105.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 205,700 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 539,982 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.42 and $61.9, with an estimated average price of $57.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Graham Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $331.16 and $444.97, with an estimated average price of $400.07.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $3.21.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.69 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $10.05.