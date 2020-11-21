Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc Buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Pinterest Inc, Sells Talend SA, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Arista Networks Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Pinterest Inc, Roku Inc, Proofpoint Inc, sells Talend SA, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, PINS, ROKU, PFPT, EVBG, ZI, SNOW, U, NET,
- Added Positions: TEAM, FIVN, ZEN, EB, AMZN, CSOD, WIX, MDLA, FVRR, COUP,
- Reduced Positions: PING, TLND, BILL, CRWD, PLAN, BAND, UBER, ZM, MIME, HUBS, GLUU, TTD, NOW, ATVI, PS, DDOG, TWLO, SHOP,
- Sold Out: ANET, WORK, GPN, WK,
These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS III, LLC
- Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - 84,859,664 shares, 61.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 43,482,335 shares, 26.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.19%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,123,376 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 159,697 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.59%. The holding were 84,859,664 shares as of .New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 715,618 shares as of .New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,166 shares as of .New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 173,134 shares as of .New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69. The stock is now traded at around $123.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 131,468 shares as of .Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $208.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 80,697 shares as of .Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $148.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 150,490 shares as of .Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $126.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 297,644 shares as of .Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 68.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,192,004 shares as of .Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $256.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,657 shares as of .Added: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Medallia Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.Sold Out: Workiva Inc (WK)
Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $52.6 and $61.28, with an estimated average price of $55.63.
