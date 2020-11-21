Beaconlight Capital, Llc Buys Quanta Services Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Beaconlight Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Quanta Services Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Albemarle Corp, sells Generac Holdings Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Pinterest Inc, LivePerson Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaconlight Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Beaconlight Capital, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PWR, FDX, UPS, VRT, ALB, BMCH, CTVA, EXPE, MIK, GOLD, ANGI, GM, OLN, TECH, USFD,

PWR, FDX, UPS, VRT, ALB, BMCH, CTVA, EXPE, MIK, GOLD, ANGI, GM, OLN, TECH, USFD, Added Positions: CCK, REZI, ADNT,

CCK, REZI, ADNT, Reduced Positions: BLDR, PINS, COHR, CSTM, DLB, AVYA, PRPL, DOOR, AVTR, LNG, JELD, HAE,

BLDR, PINS, COHR, CSTM, DLB, AVYA, PRPL, DOOR, AVTR, LNG, JELD, HAE, Sold Out: GNRC, MKSI, LPSN, BABA, MU, FB, CDNA, ABM, CLDR, CDEV,

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 367,688 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 726,273 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.33% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 228,924 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22% JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 985,261 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 474,943 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.31%

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 236,293 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 44,247 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 55,430 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 472,823 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $127.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 86,419 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 153,130 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $96.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 367,688 shares as of .

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $103.3 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $117.1.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.