Lyon Street Capital, LLC Buys Generac Holdings Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Franklin Covey Co, Stamps.com Inc, Magnite Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Lyon Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Franklin Covey Co, Stamps.com Inc, Magnite Inc, Northwest Pipe Co, Front Yard Residential Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyon Street Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lyon Street Capital, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GNRC, PRTS, CRL, FISV, PYPL, AAPL, SQ, NVR, TPB, BXC, UPLD, NVDA, LGIH, CVCO, MHO, ENPH, AMD, PFSI, BLDR, EHTH, ENVA, ROCK, IIPR, TYL, TNDM, NHF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, PRPL, RP, MSFT, UCTT,
- Reduced Positions: STMP, SPOT, BAND, COOP, JACK, OMF, CROX, NREF, CCS, LOPE, EVRI, LRCX, GDOT, PINS, MCFT, RAMP, WD, TPX, UPWK, GDDY, GOOGL, FB, TDY, POOL,
- Sold Out: FC, MGNI, NWPX, RESI, JCAP, DBX, GLUU, NTUS, BRBR, ZIXI, C, POST, QADA, NXRT, LUV, BEAT, NXST, GCO, OSPN, PDFS, KRA, BKNG, FTDR, TER, CSWI, HCCI, APA, FCPT, FIVN, LIVX, DIS, EOG, XOP, XLE, Z,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of Lyon Street Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lyon+street+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lyon Street Capital, LLC
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 5,750 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,441 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 5,900 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 45,000 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 100,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of .New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of .New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of .New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 267 shares as of .Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of .Sold Out: Franklin Covey Co (FC)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Covey Co. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $19.24.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.Sold Out: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.46.Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $8.21 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.09.Sold Out: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lyon Street Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lyon Street Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lyon Street Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lyon Street Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lyon Street Capital, LLC keeps buying