Lyon Street Capital, LLC Buys Generac Holdings Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Franklin Covey Co, Stamps.com Inc, Magnite Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Lyon Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Franklin Covey Co, Stamps.com Inc, Magnite Inc, Northwest Pipe Co, Front Yard Residential Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyon Street Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lyon Street Capital, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 5,750 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,441 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 5,900 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 45,000 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 100,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 267 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of .

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Covey Co. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $19.24.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.46.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $8.21 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.09.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.