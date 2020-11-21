  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc Buys Cardlytics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, Sea, Sells Tenet Healthcare Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Investment company Berylson Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cardlytics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, Sea, Planet Fitness Inc, Carvana Co, sells Tenet Healthcare Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berylson Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Berylson Capital Partners, Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 65,600 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.35%
  2. Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 160,800 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.52%
  3. NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) - 826,240 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.84%
  4. Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 233,700 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
  5. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 179,500 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $119.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 179,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 67,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 161,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $234.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of .

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 216.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 107,800 shares as of .

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 268.30%. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of .

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of .

Added: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 51.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 826,240 shares as of .

Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $156.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 72,700 shares as of .

Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $19.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 174,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $16.81 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.51.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.



