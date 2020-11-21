Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. Buys CarMax Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, General Motors Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Vroom Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, General Motors Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Spirit Airlines Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Vroom Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GM, SAVE,

GM, SAVE, Added Positions: KMX, SAH, BABA, ULTA,

KMX, SAH, BABA, ULTA, Reduced Positions: NFLX, FB,

NFLX, FB, Sold Out: NVDA, CVS, VRM,

For the details of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teewinot+capital+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 5,828,882 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 400,450 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 62,673 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 103,979 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,448 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 225,872 shares as of .

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 513.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 119,462 shares as of .

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 322,279 shares as of .

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 62,653 shares as of .

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $273.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,656 shares as of .

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79.