Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys National Storage Affiliates Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

November 21, 2020 | About: NSA -2.28% WMT -1.24% JNJ -0.53% IBM -0.2% VZ -0.28% MCD -0.47% SCHH -0.6% HYG -0.19% VCIT -0.05% EDV +1.16% SCHP +0.16% VWOB +0.07%

Holland, MI, based Investment company Advisory Alpha, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys National Storage Affiliates Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Alpha, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Advisory Alpha, LLC owns 680 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Alpha, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+alpha%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Alpha, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 1,258,955 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,647,039 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  3. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 1,481,009 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 847,418 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  5. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 879,859 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.53 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 70,297 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,308 shares as of .

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of .

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of .

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85.



Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

