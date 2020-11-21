Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys National Storage Affiliates Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Holland, MI, based Investment company Advisory Alpha, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys National Storage Affiliates Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Alpha, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Advisory Alpha, LLC owns 680 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NSA, JNJ, WMT, IBM, VZ, MCD, BA, KO, DE, GOOG, A, NFLX, PRU, ACWI, IWB, IWD, VIG, MMM, AMD, AEP, CMS, CCK, DTE, GE, HON, SJM, JPM, KR, LOW, MRK, NKE, TDY, TD, UPS, MA, PDM, DNKN, BABA, SHOP, ESGD, ESGU, ICLN, IXN, MTUM, VBR, VYM, XLY, AMX, COP, ED, COST, D, FDX, GIS, GNTX, ITW, MDT, ORI, PPL, PEG, QCOM, RY, SBR, UNP, RTX, OLED, AOR, DVYE, EFA, IVE, IWO, IYF, NOBL, ONEQ, PHO, PTH, PXH, SCHG, USMV, VDE, VHT, VOT, XSLV, PLD, ATVI, ADBE, APD, AMT, AMP, AMGN, ADP, BAX, BLK, BMY, CBRL, CVS, CM, COF, CCL, CE, CERN, C, CLX, CL, DPZ, ECL, EXC, FE, FELE, GD, GILD, GS, HPQ, IDA, IP, LECO, MGEE, MGM, MFC, MAR, MET, MTD, MU, NSC, ES, ORCL, PBCT, RGEN, ROP, RCL, SBUX, TROW, TJX, TGT, TXN, TMO, TOT, WBA, WM, ANTM, XLNX, TMUS, FNV, AUPH, GM, NGL, MPC, PSX, GLIBA, LAND, LBRDK, PYPL, SQ, LSXMK, CLNC, DOCU, NIO, ZM, CTVA, DDOG, CARR, FSKR, DGRO, DSI, EELV, FTEC, IGF, IHE, IHF, IJK, IUSG, IWR, IXC, IYE, IYG, KBA, PBW, PIE, PTF, SCHB, SUSA, VBK, VIGI, VOOV, VPU, VXUS, XBI, XLE, XLG, XLU, ABB, CB, AGCO, ACN, AFL, AEM, ALXN, ALGN, ALKS, AB, ALL, AEE, ABC, AME, APH, NLY, AMAT, WTRG, ARCC, AZN, AVY, TFC, BHP, BP, BIDU, BMO, BNS, OZK, BHB, BCS, BIIB, BHC, AX, BWA, BAK, VIAC, CEO, CDNS, CAJ, CAH, CWST, FUN, CAR, CNC, LUMN, CAKE, CTAS, CRUS, CTSH, DXC, CAG, CS, CCI, CMI, DHI, DHR, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, EOG, EMN, ETN, EA, EMR, ENB, EPD, EL, EXPE, M, PACW, FLEX, FCX, AJRD, GPC, GERN, GSK, GPN, GVA, HSBC, HAL, HOG, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HXL, HFC, HMC, SVC, MTCH, ILMN, IMMU, ICE, ISRG, JBHT, K, KEY, KSS, LH, LRCX, LFVN, LPX, LDL, SPGI, MPW, MBWM, MCHP, MBT, MHK, MS, NFG, NOV, NI, NOK, JWN, NTRS, NVS, INSG, NVAX, NUE, OXY, OHI, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PKG, PH, PVH, PXD, PII, PKX, LIN, BKNG, PSMT, PFG, PGR, PSEC, PHM, REGN, BB, RDS.A, RGLD, R, SKM, SPXC, CRM, SSL, BFS, SLB, STX, SSRM, SIRI, SWKS, SWBI, LUV, TRV, STKL, SNPS, SYY, TER, TEVA, TXRH, TXT, GEO, ACIW, RIG, TSN, UAL, UAA, X, VFC, VLO, NS, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, WAB, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, YUM, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, RDS.B, QRTEA, HOMB, WYND, HBI, WU, SPR, ALGT, DAL, BGS, CLNE, TEL, LULU, MAG, CIM, AXU, AMTX, SRNE, BEAT, FSM, TAK, IRDM, ERII, OCSL, SVM, FCAU, KL, FLDM, WKHS, DG, CHTR, GNRC, LYB, NXPI, IPHI, TRGP, KMI, HCA, HII, SAVE, MOS, XYL, VAC, APTV, RPAI, SPLK, SPLP, NOW, PANW, PNR, WDAY, NCLH, FWONA, ZTS, GWPH, EQX, SAIC, RNG, KODK, VEEV, TWTR, AAL, CARA, PAYC, CGC, JD, DNOW, ANET, FWONK, SYF, CFG, CYBR, KEYS, LBRDA, STOR, APHA, SEDG, VIRT, ALRM, CC, KHC, FLOW, HPE, SILV, MIME, RMR, EDIT, UA, BATRK, LSXMA, NTLA, CRON, FTV, CRSP, GRWG, YUMC, LW, IIPR, AYX, CVNA, AFIN, ZS, NVT, WH, PRSP, REZI, MRNA, DELL, TW, BYND, KTB, CHWY, AMCR, NET, OTIS, ZI, NKLA, BEPC, DKNG, AOUT, BOTZ, EEM, EMQQ, EPI, ESGE, EWY, EWZ, FAN, FBT, FTCS, FVD, FXG, FXH, FXL, FXU, GII, GNR, GSLC, GUNR, GWX, IBB, IGV, IHI, IJT, IOO, IPAY, ITA, IWC, IWF, IWM, IWN, IXJ, IYJ, JETS, KWEB, MCHI, MGC, MJ, OEF, PCY, PICK, PID, PJP, QUAL, RWO, SCHV, SDY, SHY, SJNK, SLYG, SLYV, SPAB, TAN, TIP, VDC, VFH, VLUE, VTV, VXF, VYMI, XAR, XPH,

XLK, SPYV, SCHM, VT, SPLG, XLV, SPYG, SPDW, XLF, SPEM, XLC, XLP, XLI, XLB, EFV, AAPL, EFG, SPMD, SPSM, AMZN, XOM, SPY, PFE, CSCO, CVX, CAT, VOO, BRK.B, MO, CMCSA, PM, V, SO, PEP, Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHE, BDX, SCHA, SCHF, IVV, SCZ, IJH, IJJ, IJS, VEA, VCSH, VO, VSS, IJR, SLY, PFF, SCHC, VWO, DIA, AMJ, ABT, ABBV, VB, IYH, IDV, BAC, IYW, FB, T, AXP, DUK, GOOGL, MDLZ, NVDA, PG, TSLA, IEMG, IVW, DVY, FHLC, IEFA,

For the details of Advisory Alpha, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+alpha%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 1,258,955 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,647,039 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 1,481,009 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 847,418 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 879,859 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.53 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 70,297 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,308 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85.